A majority (58 vs. 28 percent) of voters would find President Biden responsible if the Russian/Ukrainian conflict increases American gas prices, a Wednesday Politico/MorningConsult poll found.

Gas prices increased four cents overnight, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Fifty percent of respondents also said they hold Biden responsible for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the poll revealed. Just 33 percent do not hold Biden responsible for the invasion.

“Biden’s overall approval rating on Ukraine/Russia is 40% approval to 45% disapproval, including three in 10 who say they strongly disapprove,” Politico said in their analysis of the poll.

On Tuesday, Biden announced “the beginning of a Russian invasion.” Russia on Monday reportedly moved forces into eastern Ukraine under a so-called “peace-keeping mission.” After Russia’s troop move, Biden implemented proportional sanctions on Russia. The sanctions along with regional conflict will likely dramatically increase the price at the pump.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) suggested Biden’s management of the conflict could increase the price of oil. Rubio believes the price of a barrel of oil will surpass $100 and perhaps reach $115. Gas prices are already at their highest level since 2014 ($3.535).

“I don’t believe the sanctions will stop them from doing what their plan is but I do think that if you don’t pay a price for doing this, he’s going to do more of it,” Rubio told CBS on Tuesday. “I think Ukrainians are gonna fight back, but this is gonna have an impact on Americans even though it seems to be really far away.”

Whether or not Russia further invades Ukraine, Americans will bear the brunt of Biden’s management of the Russian aggression, Biden has indicated. Moscow’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said on Tuesday that Biden’s sanctions will hurt energy markets and American consumers but will have little impact on Russia.

“There is no doubt that the sanctions imposed against us will hurt the global financial and energy markets,” Antonov said. “The United States will not be left out, where ordinary citizens will feel the full consequences of rising prices.”

“With regard to Moscow, new U.S. sanctions will not solve anything; Russia has learned to work and develop under restrictions,” he added.

With gas prices expected to increase, Wednesday’s poll revealed Biden holds a negative approval rating on the topic of American energy. Only 40 percent approved of Biden’s management of American energy, while 48 percent disapproved.

On Wednesday, Biden hinted at releasing more strategic oil reserves over the fear of gas price hikes. Biden already released reserves in January will little impact.

The national average price of gas increased overnight by four cents, according to AAA, and has gone up nearly 20 cents since last month. The current national average is $3.535. Last year, a gallon of gas cost $2.645.

