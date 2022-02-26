Bullet Goes Through Philadelphia Police Window During Street Shootout

A bullet went through a window at the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs building 0n “the 7900 block of Dungan Road” on Friday night, 6 ABC reports.

The bullet was fired through the window around 11 p.m. when a man walking on Dungan got into a shootout with an individual in a vehicle.

The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that the bullet “went through a cafeteria window and struck a wall.” No one was injured by the shot.

On February 6, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that Philadelphia had already witnessed at least 140 carjacking this year. That violence comes on the heels of a 2021 in which Philadelphia set a homicide record.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the 559 homicides in 2021 represent “the most in the city’s history.”

