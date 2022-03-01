Joe Biden Goes into SOTU with -15 Net Approval

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union (SOTU) address with an approval rating solidly underwater, garnering a net negative approval of -15 percent, a Morning Consult/Politico survey released this week found.

Americans were asked to rate Biden’s overall job performance one year into his presidency. In the past week alone, his approval rating fell four percentage points, dropping from 45 percent to 41 percent. Disapproval of his performance rose by three percentage points — from 53 percent to 56 percent. That gives Biden a net negative rating of -15 percent going into Tuesday’s SOTU address.

Additionally, the survey found Biden failing to garner any significant support amid the crisis in Ukraine, as 45 percent disapprove of his handling of that issue, compared to 42 percent who approve.

The survey, taken February 25-27, 2022 among 2,004 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

Biden is expected to deliver the SOTU address Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern. It remains unclear how much emphasis he will put on the crisis in Ukraine while domestic issues continue to spill over at home, from rampant inflation to the crisis on the southern border.