New York City, among the first in the nation to implement a vaccine passport program, is slated to end its vaccine requirement for businesses and events, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced over the weekend.

According to the Democrat governor, the vaccine mandate on businesses will end March 7 as long as the case trends continue in the current direction.

“New York City’s numbers continue to go down day after day, so, as long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also lift Key2NYC requirements,” Adams said.

“This will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York,” he continued, noting that “all other vaccine mandates in New York City will remain in place at this time as they are, and have been, vital to protecting New Yorkers.”

This week, the Adams administration will also “evaluate the numbers” in schools and determine if children in public schools can forgo masks. If the outlook looks positive, officials will lift the school mask mandate on March 7.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) excitedly announced the Key to NYC Pass last August, which requires businesses to discriminate against unvaccinated individuals. During his announcement speech, de Blasio bragged about cutting off unvaccinated individuals from everyday activities.

As Breitbart News detailed:

“The Key to New York City. When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone’s vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in the city,” he said, describing New York City as a “miraculous place literally full of wonders,” but such “wonders” are only available to the vaccinated. “And if you’re vaccinated, all of that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” he said.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” he said, later bragging even further about the number of exemption denials and concluding that the “vast majority are going to get vaccinated.”

“The voluntary phase is over,” he declared last year.

The Democrat also issued an ultimatum to parents, warning that their young children ages 5-11 would be included in the requirements and would not be able to participate in “great things” if they did not receive the jab.

“Go get your child vaccinated. As long as they’ve gotten that first dose by December 14, they can continue to participate [in] indoor dining, entertainment, all these great things,” de Blasio said.