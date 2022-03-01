New York City Slated to Lift Business Vaccine Mandate

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Adams admitted on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that he occasionally eats fish, after news reports surfaced that he had ordered fish at restaurants. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Hannah Bleau

New York City, among the first in the nation to implement a vaccine passport program, is slated to end its vaccine requirement for businesses and events, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced over the weekend.

According to the Democrat governor, the vaccine mandate on businesses will end March 7 as long as the case trends continue in the current direction.

“New York City’s numbers continue to go down day after day, so, as long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also lift Key2NYC requirements,” Adams said.

“This will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York,” he continued, noting that “all other vaccine mandates in New York City will remain in place at this time as they are, and have been, vital to protecting New Yorkers.”

People dine at a restaurant at Hudson Yards on February 12, 2021 in New York City as restaurants can reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. - Indoor dining resumes in New York City on Friday, with restaurants reopening to 25 percent capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

People dine at a restaurant at Hudson Yards in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

This week, the Adams administration will also “evaluate the numbers” in schools and determine if children in public schools can forgo masks. If the outlook looks positive, officials will lift the school mask mandate on March 7.

A girl, wearing a mask, walks down a street in the Corona neighborhood of Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City. - New York will start making tens of thousands of coronavirus test kits a week, its mayor announced Tuesday, as the city looks to boost testing capacity with a view to ending its shutdown. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

A girl, wearing a mask, walks down a street in the Corona neighborhood of Queens in New York City. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) excitedly announced the Key to NYC Pass last August, which requires businesses to discriminate against unvaccinated individuals. During his announcement speech, de Blasio bragged about cutting off unvaccinated individuals from everyday activities.

As Breitbart News detailed:

“The Key to New York City. When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone’s vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in the city,” he said, describing New York City as a “miraculous place literally full of wonders,” but such “wonders” are only available to the vaccinated.

“And if you’re vaccinated, all of that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” he said.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” he said, later bragging even further about the number of exemption denials and concluding that the “vast majority are going to get vaccinated.”

“The voluntary phase is over,” he declared last year.

The Democrat also issued an ultimatum to parents, warning that their young children ages 5-11 would be included in the requirements and would not be able to participate in “great things” if they did not receive the jab. 

“Go get your child vaccinated. As long as they’ve gotten that first dose by December 14, they can continue to participate [in] indoor dining, entertainment, all these great things,” de Blasio said. 

