Just 5 percent of Americans view President Joe Biden’s state of the union as going “very well,” a CBS/YouGov poll revealed on Tuesday.

On the day Biden will deliver the State of the Union Address, the vast majority of Americans do not believe the nation is fairing well under his leadership.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans believe the nation is either in somewhat or very bad shape, the poll indicated. Thirty-six percent believe the nation is going “very badly.”

Biden is upside down in nearly every issue that ranks most important to Americans. According to the poll, Biden’s approval rating on crime is 39 percent, economy 38 percent, immigration 37 percent, and inflation 30 percent.

Only 30 percent believe the economy is “good,” while 63 percent believe it is in “bad” shape.

During Biden’s State of the Union address, respondents said they most want to hear how the president will resolve challenges in their daily lives, such as the poor economy 67 percent, inflation 61 percent, and coronavirus 52 percent.

The poll also shows Americans are opposed to being dragged into another war. Seventy-one percent said they oppose sending troops to Ukraine. Only 29 percent said they want Biden to send American troops to defend a non-NATO country.

Overall among independents, Biden holds a terrible approval rating on the Ukrainian conflict with Russia. Only 36 percent approve of Biden’s management of the foreign war. A massive 65 percent disapprove of Biden’s management.

Biden will give the State of the Union address Tuesday evening at 9 PM. Shortly afterward, both Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from the progressive caucus and Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) from the Congressional Black Caucus will rebut Biden’s speech. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) will deliver the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech.

This poll was conducted with 2,238 U.S. adult residents between February 24-28, 2022. The margin of error is 2.6 points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø