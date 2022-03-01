Texas Values Action has reportedly nixed from their website an endorsement of Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX) after he allegedly paid an ‘ISIS Bride’ to keep quiet about an affair which Breitbart News first reported Monday.

According to Current Revolt, a Texas publication, Taylor had earned the endorsement from Texas Values Action. But after Breitbart News reported on Taylor’s alleged affair with ‘ISIS bride’ Tania Joya, Texas Values Action reportedly removed any mention of him from their website.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Texas Values Action sent out an updated list of endorsements that excluded Taylor, the Current Revolt revealed Monday night.

The Texas primary election is Tuesday, March 1.

Taylor has not responded to multiple requests for comment about the alleged affair with Joya.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported Joya’s claims of an affair with Taylor. She says the affair lasted from November 2020 to June 2021 — during which time Taylor paid her $5,000, Joya told Breitbart News.

The $5,000 payment, she said, was given in cash. Joya showed Breitbart News banking records that demonstrate she made a $5,000 deposit into her account when she says the affair occurred.

Suzanne Harp, a GOP primary opponent of Taylor’s, issued a statement Monday evening, citing Breitbart News’ reporting and condemning Taylor’s behavior as “disturbing and entirely unbecoming.”

“These allegations against congressman Van Taylor are disturbing and entirely unbecoming of a sitting U.S. Representative,” Suzanne Harp wrote in a press release. “We cannot afford to dismiss these allegations outright; if they prove true, it not only could be highly embarrassing for Texas’s third district, but also dangerous to have compromised and corrupt representation in Washington.”

My official Statement on Van Taylor's Alleged Affair With An "ISIS Bride":

“The evidence appears to be overwhelming,” Harp added. “This situation could be a liability to our party, our district, and most importantly, our country.”

In a text message that Breitbart reviewed between Joya and Taylor, the congressman requested “a long slow rim job” and “deep throat” sexual acts “while you stroke my cock and I cum on your tonsils.”

Taylor is married and is the father of three children. He was first elected to Congress in 2019 as a Republican. Taylor voted in favor of enacting the January 6 Committee.

Just voted early with my biggest supporter and wife, Anne, at Davis Library in Plano! Today is the LAST DAY to vote early. Get to the polls before they close at 7:00 PM!