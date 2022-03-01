SOTU: Biden Asks if People Think Deer Are ‘Wearing Kevlar Vests’

During Tuesday’s State of the Union Address (SOTU), President Joe Biden called for a ban on “assault weapons” with “high-capacity magazines that hold up to 100 rounds.”

He followed this demand by asking, “Do you think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests?”

Biden also mentioned his push to “crack down” on guns that can be built from gun kits. He referred to such firearms as “ghost guns,” a moniker commonly used by office-holding Democrats seeking to secure more gun control.

Biden also used the SOTU to renew his call for the passage of universal background checks.

Breitbart News has previously noted that universal background checks criminalize private gun sales conducted apart from an FBI background check.

Such checks expand retail point-of-sale background checks so as to cover private points-of-sale. This criminalizes an individual who sells a 5-shot revolver to a lifelong neighbor unless that neighbor first undergoes a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check, conducted by the FBI.

