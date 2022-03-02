Alleged Armed Intruder Shot by Louisiana Homeowner

An alleged armed intruder was shot by a Louisiana homeowner Monday morning around 6 a.m.

BRProud reports that the incident occurred in the “12000 block of Hammack Road” in Livingston Parish.

The Advocate notes that the alleged intruder and the homeowner appeared “to be acquaintances.”

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook statement on the investigation stated that the suspect “suffered wounds” and was subsequently taken to the hospital:

Unauthorized Entry/Shooting Investigation UnderwayAround 6:00 a.m. on 2/28/22, Deputies with the Livingston Parish… Posted by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 28, 2022

The alleged intruder was identified as 40-year-old Justin DeWailly.

He faces charges of “unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer and home invasion.”

