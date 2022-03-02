Jill Biden Interrupts Joe Biden Debate with Reporter on Abortion

First Lady Jill Biden tried to interrupt President Joe Biden on Wednesday after he started getting into a debate with a reporter about abortion.

As the President and First Lady left the White House to board Marine One, Biden jogged up and stopped to talk to reporters.

Biden had ashes on his forehead for Ash Wednesday, a day marking the beginning of the Catholic season of Lent which prompted a reporter to ask him why he supported abortion when he claimed to be Catholic.

“I tell you what, I don’t want to get in a debate with you on theology, but you know…” Biden began.

The First Lady walked swiftly up to the president to get his attention and interrupted the exchange.

“Well, anyway,” Biden continued after his wife interrupted him. “I’m not going to make a judgment for other people.”

Biden told reporters he was giving up “all sweets” for Lent.

“And you know me, I start off with dessert,” he said. “No ice cream. Nothing.”

He said he received his ashes at the White House after meeting and praying with a cardinal.

Biden agreed with Pope Francis to pray and fast for the Ukrainian people on Wednesday, as they face escalating attacks from Russia.

“I think he’s right,” he said.