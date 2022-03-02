First lady Jill Biden invited far-left former Facebook employee and fake “whistleblower” Frances Haugen as one of her guests to the State of the Union address Tuesday evening, signaling the first family endorses Haugen’s political stance for increased censorship online.

Haugen testified before Congress in October 2021, allegedly to warn lawmakers about censorship at Facebook while promoting her brand of censorship.

“Establishment media-backed Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the Senate Commerce Committee … telling lawmakers that they should set up a new regulatory agency to protect against the ‘harms’ of Big Tech (including so-called disinformation and hate speech), and that people like her should get to run it,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

“According to Haugen, the only possible way to fix the evils of social media … is to put people like her in charge of regulating it,” Breitbart News reported.

I’m grateful that @POTUS elevated what social media is doing to kids’ mental health in the State of the Union so we can continue exposing the truth and empowering all parties to change this horrifying reality. #SOTU — Frances Haugen (@FrancesHaugen) March 2, 2022

The establishment media include NBC, which touted Haugen as “the former Facebook employee who exposed what the company may have known about damage caused by its social media platforms.”

“Right now, the only people in the world who are trained to analyze these experiments, to understand what is happening inside of Facebook, are people who ‘grew up’ inside of Facebook, or Pinterest, or another social media company,” Haugen said at the hearing.

While employed by Facebook, Haugen worked on a project to detect and disrupt espionage operations, specifically those by Chinese operatives that want to implant malware into the phones of Uyghur dissidents.

