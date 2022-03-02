Poll: SOTU Viewers Say Biden Did Not Talk Enough About Inflation or Violent Crime

A majority of State of the Union viewers do not believe President Biden talked enough about inflation or violent crime, a CNN Poll released Wednesday found.

The survey, taken March 1 among 544 respondents, asked viewers if they believe Biden did enough to address certain issues, including inflation and violent crime.

Overall, 53 percent said Biden did not do enough to discuss inflation, and 54 percent said he did not do enough address violent crime either.

Indeed, Biden only mentioned inflation a handful of times, touting his vague plan to “fight inflation” and build a “better America.”

“My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit,” Biden claimed. He will do that in part, he said, by cutting the cost of prescription drugs and slashing energy costs for families by “combating climate change.”

Biden did not speak at length about violent crime in blue cities either, simply stating that it is important to invest in crime prevention and community police officers.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities,” Biden said, essentially ignoring the fact that members of his own base have been calling to defund the police for a solid two years.

Notably, Biden spent a sizable portion of his speech on the conflict in Ukraine, and while a majority of the survey’s respondents said he addressed it sufficiently in his speech, 64 percent say economic issues in the speech were more important than the situation in Ukraine.