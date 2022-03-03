Carjackings in Democrat-Controlled NYC Up Nearly 300 Percent

Carjackings in Democrat-controlled New York City rose 286 percent from 2019-2021 according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

NICB president David Glawe told the Senate Judiciary Committee that NYC saw a nearly 300 percent increase in carjackings and Philadelphia saw a 238 percent increase, FOX 5 reported.

Washington, DC, saw a 200 percent increase in carjackings from 2019-2021 and New Orleans a 159 percent increase.

“A disturbing subplot to these bleak numbers is that many carjackings are often committed in furtherance of other serious violent crimes, and many carjackings are committed by juveniles — some as young as 11 years old,” Glawe noted.

Philadelphia had already witnessed at least 140 carjackings for 2022 by February 6, Breitbart News noted. This put the number of carjackings far above the 59 that were recorded in January 2021.

