Poll: Just 35 Percent of Voters Approve of Joe Biden After SOTU Address 

Just 35 percent of voters approve of President Biden following his State of the Union address, a Thursday Civiqs poll found.

Biden’s slumping approval rating is weighed down by independent voters. Overall, only 24 percent of independents approved of Biden, while 64 percent disapproved.

Broken down by race, just 40 percent of independent black voters supported Biden. Twenty-four percent of white independents approved, and 21 percent of independent Hispanics approved of Biden.

In every state in the nation, Biden’s approval rating is negative among independents. Only 20 percent of independents in California, 30 percent in Vermont, and 21 percent in New York approved of Biden.

The polling comes after Biden delivered the State of the Union address on Tuesday in which he tried to reassure the nation.

“I want you to know that we are going to be okay,” Biden promised. “We’re going to be okay.”

But Biden’s reassurance has not come across in the polls.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found 54 percent of respondents believe Biden’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been ineffective. Breitbart News reported:

The survey, which asked respondents, “How effective has President Joe Biden’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine been so far?” found a majority, 54 percent, deeming the president’s response ineffective. Of those, 30 percent said his response is “not at all effective,” followed by 24 percent who said “not very effective.” Both Republicans and independents, 73 percent and 63 percent, respectively, say Biden’s response has not been effective, but most Democrats, 65 percent, believe it has been.

In recent weeks, it seems Biden has spent more time protecting the Ukraine border than America’s southern border.

Biden is looking to spend more than $10 billion in American taxpayer money to protect the borders of Ukraine even as he spent $6 million every day to not build a wall along the United States-Mexico border. https://t.co/aqJWOrbrXD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 4, 2022

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø