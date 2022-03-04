Businessman David McCormick leads in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary, crushing celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in a head-to-head battle with GOP voters.

The survey conducted by TargetPoint showed McCormick leading the primary field in Pennsylvania’s GOP U.S. Senate primary. McCormick, at 25 percent, leads Oz’s 19 percent in the poll of 600 GOP primary voters conducted from February 25 to February 28. None of the other candidates come close to either of them, with Carla Sands down at 11 percent, Jeff Bartos at ten percent, and Kathy Barnette at five percent.

With six percent saying another candidate and 25 percent saying they are unsure how to vote, the race has become a two-person race between McCormick and Oz. In fact, 79 percent of the respondents said they are “aware” of McCormick, while 89 percent said the same of Oz.

The former businessman crushes the celebrity doctor in a head-to-head battle. Fifty-six percent said they would vote for McCormick, while less than half, 26 percent said they would vote for Oz in the Republican Senate primary. There were 18 percent who said they were undecided.

When asked how the respondents felt about both Republican primary candidates, the two men received the same 32 percent favorability; however, only 17 percent saw McCormick unfavorably while 40 percent saw Oz unfavorably.

The TargetPionts Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary survey was conducted from February 25 to February 28, and 600 GOP primary voters were asked the questions. There was no margin of error given.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.