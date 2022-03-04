Report: Good Guy with Gun Stops Kansas High School Shooter

An armed school resource officer shot and wounded an alleged school shooter, and the officer himself was shot and wounded, at Kansas’s Olathe East High School on Friday morning.

An administrator, a school resource officer, and a student — the alleged shooter — were injured in the incident, which occurred around 11 a.m., the Kansas City Star reported.

“A student shot and wounded an administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, and the student also was wounded when the officer returned fire,” KDSK pointed out.

“Police said it was that school resource officer who shot the suspect,” KMBC noted.

The school administrator and resource officer were both in “stable condition,” as of 2:30 p.m. local time, KSHB observed.

After waiting anxiously, parents were slowly reunited with their kids, students at Olathe East High School this afternoon after a shooting at the school. https://t.co/UbQku6Rj2l pic.twitter.com/yaU57WP0TB — Tammy Ljungblad (@kctammy2009) March 4, 2022

Olathe Mayor John Bacon posted comments regarding the attack, praising the courage of the school resource officer, among others:

Below is a statement from Mayor John Bacon regarding the events at Olathe East High School. pic.twitter.com/68K9bY8F5Z — City Of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) March 4, 2022

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.