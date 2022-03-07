Americans Report Skyrocketing Gas Prices Across the Country

Americans across the country are reporting skyrocketing gas prices as the national gas average reached $4 per gallon on Monday morning for the first time in over a decade, with no immediate relief in sight.

“SEND PHOTOS OF GAS PRICES FROM STATIONS YA COME ACROSS——POST IN COMMENTS BELOW, WITH LOCATION….” Dan Scavino, former President Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff and director of social media, directed on social media Monday morning:

His call drew thousands of comments, as Americans across the country posted pictures of gas prices from their areas.

“This picture is from this morning!!!” one woman wrote, showing a $75 bill.”It went up one dollar in California since Thursday! $5.04, I have never seen gas prices this high in my lifetime.”

Many other commenters from California reported over $5 a gallon for regular gas.

“Small town Indiana. On track to spend $60,000+++ EXTRA in fuel costs this year to keep my husbands [sic] 2 semis operational,” another commenter, Shanna, wrote, providing a screenshot of gas prices at $3.99 and $4.99 a gallon.

Another commenter from Northeast Pennsylvania explained that her family, which operates a farm, decided to purchase off road fuel ahead of crop season. She said it was $4.49 a gallon and told that it would reach $5 by the end of the week.

“We have NEVER paid that much for OFF ROAD fuel,” she exclaimed.

Other prices reported by commenters included $5 in northwest Georgia; $4.49 in Long Island, New York; $4.14 in Rockford, Illinois; $4.49 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania — diesel $5.65 — $3.80 in Bremen, Georgia; $3.94 in Woodbury, Minnesota; $6.29 in Portland, Oregon, and $6.65 in Los Angeles, California.

Recent surveys show that 30 percent of Americans drove less in February, and of those, a majority attribute that move to Biden’s high gas prices.