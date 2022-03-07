Sens. Johnson, Cruz to Meet with ‘People’s Convoy’ Truckers in D.C.

Organizers of “The People’s Convoy” are set to meet with Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday to “discuss the harmful effects of President Biden’s vaccine mandates.”

The People’s Convoy, which made the transcontinental trek from Adelanto, California, to Hagerstown, Maryland — where they are have been staged for the past three days at the Hagerstown Speedway — has been making its presence known to those in the nation’s capital by driving around the Capital Beltway, Interstate 495.

The organizers have been working with local law enforcement to ensure traffic safety. Despite some media reports, they have never had the intention of slowing or blocking traffic. Breitbart News has followed along the convoy’s Beltway circumnavigation for two days, and traffic has not appeared to be significantly affected.

Convoy organizers and participants have told Breitbart News that they intend on a peaceful, yet persistent protest until the Biden administration’s emergency declaration regarding the coronavirus pandemic is rescinded and congressional investigation into the federal response to the pandemic is underway.

