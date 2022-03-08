New York City Lifts Vaccine Mandate Forced on Businesses

New York City on Monday officially lifted the vaccine mandate forced on businesses months after former Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) bragged about the city’s plans to cut off unvaccinated Americans from basic activities.

The city formally lifted the vaccine mandate, forcing businesses such as restaurants to discriminate against unvaccinated individuals, on Monday, one week after Mayor Eric Adams (D) previewed the changes.

Under the new changes, the Key to NYC rules are “suspended.”

“Indoor venues, including restaurants, fitness facilities, and entertainment spaces will no longer be required to check for proof of vaccination before customers enter,” the city’s website reads, although it notes that businesses will still have the “flexibility” to require proof of vaccination or indoor masking.

The suspension comes months after de Blasio announced the Key to NYC pass. At the time, he deemed the voluntary phase for getting the jab “over” and declared it time for Americans to view getting vaccinated as “literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life.”

The city made another significant change that went into effect on Monday, removing the mask mandate from public schools.

“Masks will no longer be required on public school grounds for kindergarten to 12th grade students,” the city’s website reads.

“While these public school children will be able to remove their masks, if they so choose, schools will continue to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols, including increased ventilation, a daily screener to ensure those with symptoms do not come to school, and test kit distribution,” it adds, although it notes that “masks will continue to be required for all settings with children under 5 years of age (where none of the population is yet eligible for the vaccine), including programs contracted by the New York City Department of Education with 3- and 4-year-old children as well as 3k and 4K classrooms in district schools.”