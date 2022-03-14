Nolte: Violent Crime Forces Amazon to Flee Democrat-Run Downtown Seattle

Deep Blue Seattle is such a crime-ridden sewer that far-left Amazon has been forced to relocate 1,800 of its employees out of downtown.

So here’s today’s lesson in getting what you vote for…

Amid rising crime rates, Amazon is reportedly relocating nearly 1,800 employees from its office in downtown Seattle. Homicides, shootings, carjackings and burglaries have all been reported near the office located in the old Macy’s building near 3rd and Pine, according to KIRO 7. In an email obtained by KIRO 7, an Amazon spokesperson said due to the high crime rate the company is providing employees an alternative place to work. The spokesperson continued saying, “We are hopeful conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so.”

Everyone who works at this particular location, on 300 Pine Street, will be relocated someplace safe. An Amazon spokesperson said they hope conditions improve so they can return.

“Given recent incidents near 3rd and Pine,” the spokesperson said, “we’re providing employees currently at that location with alternative office space elsewhere. The building is not closed, however.”

“We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so.”

So let me see if I understand this…

Amazon and its employees, who you just know are mostly leftists, cast the votes and make the donations that put far-left Democrats in power, and then, when the chickens of that voting record come home to roost in the predictable form of an imploding city, they all get to skedaddle. Meanwhile, those residents who are not limousine leftists get left behind to wallow in the wreckage.

How do people get so tribal, so close-minded, so wrapped up in identity politics that they vote for people who cannot and will not provide the very basics, like safe streets?

Is being a DEMOCRAT, or not being a REPUBLICAN, really more important to you than safe streets?

At the very least, Seattle did elect a Republican city attorney last year, so maybe some sanity is taking place. But in a very, very short period of time, in about two years, Democrats destroyed Seattle. They allowed that CHAZ to exist, defunded the police, coddled the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

All of this inevitably — as any sane person could have predicted — created a sense of lawlessness that will take years to reverse. And that’s only if the people of Seattle start making better choices at the voting booth.

I don’t care about Seattle. I live in MAGA Country, where our streets are safe because we all own guns and tolerate people different from us. But it is sad to see what’s happened to Seattle and pretty much every other Democrat-run city. It didn’t have to happen. We now know how to control urban crime. Democrats just refuse to do it. Most of all, though, I blame the voters. But, hey, if you want to live that way, knock yourself out.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.