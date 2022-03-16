The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office decided not to charge a mother and her son in the February 22, 2022, shooting death of 30-year-old Martin Lee Johnson.

On March 1, 2o22, FOX 9 reported that the mother told police “she fired several warning shots” with a handgun but Johnson allegedly continued to advance toward her.

Her son was with her and she eventually shot Johnson and fatally wounded him with a rifle.

On March 15, 2022, WCCO noted that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office pointed to video from a Ring camera which “showed Johnson hopping a six-foot-tall backyard property fence before trying to enter the home through a rear patio door. The footage then showed him “entering the detached garage through a backyard service door.”

The mother told investigators that she armed herself with a handgun when Johnson came over the fence and she sent her son downstairs to grab a rifle.

The county attorney’s office said it could not “disprove valid self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt,” so no charges will be brought against the mother or son.

At the time of the shooting, Katherine Wiley, a neighbor of the mother and son, said, “You have to do what we all have to do to protect ourselves and protect our home. If someone tries to come up and invade your space. You know, you have to call police. You have a weapon and ask someone to leave, you are going to do whatever.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.