President Joe Biden continues his public silence after three journalists were killed while reporting on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

American documentary journalist Brent Renaud was killed on Sunday, March 13. Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, an Irish citizen, was killed on Monday, March 14 as well as Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, 24, a Ukrainian journalist working for Fox News.

The president hosted two events on Tuesday after the journalists were killed but did not publicly mention their deaths or pay tribute to their lives or work telling the story of the war in Ukraine.

During a signing ceremony at the White House for the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which included $13.6 billion to address the war in Ukraine, Biden spoke about the war but did not mention the journalists who lost their lives reporting on it.

American photojournalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud has been killed in Ukraine, reports say. https://t.co/H9bdMNbwuJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 13, 2022

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has united people all across America, united our two parties in Congress, and united freedom-loving world,” Biden said, boasting his administration was providing anti-air and anti-tank weapons to help the fight Russia.

“We’re moving urgently to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country,” he continued.

After the signing ceremony, as he glad-handed with American members of Congress, Biden ignored several shouted questions from reporters, including a question from Fox News reporter about the slain journalists.

During an event celebrating Women’s History Month, Biden also made no mention of their deaths.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to detail any reaction from the president during the press briefing on Tuesday.

“I’m not going to outline private conversations from here at this point in time,” Psaki said when asked if the president would publicly acknowledge their deaths.

She excused Biden’s silence, noting the families were likely in a time of mourning.

“Beyond that, I think we’re just respecting their space and time,” she concluded.

Celebrating the life and work of Brent Renaud, the filmmaker and Nieman Fellow killed in Ukraine | Nieman Journalism Lab https://t.co/RDM4IjMJAp — Artists Rights (@ArtistsRights) March 15, 2022

RIP Pierre and Sasha. From our last correspondence: I will effort to get as much of this on TV to help Ukrainians in every way possible. Keep Smiling.

Pierre pic.twitter.com/StinVdSfFK — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 15, 2022

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

Sasha was killed alongside Pierre. She was talented, well-sourced and witty. She liked photography, poetry and music. We became fast friends over a shared love of coffee. She was 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/5iVcUwZgpu — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022