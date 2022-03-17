Exclusive — Anthony Sabatini: We Need to Ban Employer Mask Mandates

Florida State. Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R), who is running for Congress, told Breitbart News that he is in favor of legislation to protect employees from forced masking — something Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has floated as well.

Lawmakers need to “fight against this Faucism hand, tooth, and nail in every way we can,” Sabatini said while attending the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, last month. He noted that he was against all lockdowns and mass restrictions, and that, furthermore, they “really need to end this tyranny once and for all and bring us back to where we were in January 2020, when people could just live and breathe freely.”

Sabatini said lawmakers should “really make an employee protected set of rights — an employee sort of set of protections — where they’re not forced to, in these corporate chains like Target or something, they’re not forced to wear a mask.”

“So we just need to completely and totally ban corporate private sector mask mandates and really back a, you know, sense of humanity and autonomy and individuality to these workers who are being treated like cattle,” he continued.

“I think it’s just sick and un-American what they’re being forced to do, and I think it’s time Florida leads on that, and I think something could happen on that very soon,” he added.

Sabatini is running in Florida’s 7th congressional district for the U.S. House of Representatives this year.

Indeed, Gov. DeSantis has floated a similar move, as Breitbart News detailed:

[DeSantis] said some of these resorts and restaurants are still forcing their employees to wear masks, which he totally disagrees with. As an example, the governor explained how he would speak at a dinner event with 500 people in attendance — none of whom are wearing masks — but he noticed that members of the waitstaff were forced to wear a face-covering while serving those in attendance. “And I’m thinking to myself, ok, why? What does that do? If they want to do it for themselves, then, fine. I think people should have that freedom. But in many cases they’re being forced to do it by the properties. And so I’d hate to say — maybe we need like a Workers’ Bill of Rights on some of this stuff, just to let people breathe freely when they’re working,” he said, adding that he believes the forced masking is nothing more than “theater.”

“Liberate your employees from forced masking requirements,” DeSantis added.