Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) read a poem written by Irish rock star Bono that likened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Saint Patrick at Thursday’s annual Friends of Ireland luncheon.

“I got this message this morning from Bono,” Pelosi said at the luncheon. She then claimed that Bono “has been a very Irish part of our lives.”

“Oh, Saint Patrick he drove out the snakes, with his prayers but that’s not all it takes. For the snake symbolizes an evil that rises and hides in your heart, as it breaks,” the poem read.

“And the evil has risen, my friends. From the darkness that lives in some men, but in sorrow and fear that’s when saints can appear, to drive out those old snakes once again,” Pelosi continued.

After mentioning “saints” that appear, the poem compares Zelensky to Saint Patrick.

“And they struggle for us to be free, from the psycho in this human family. Ireland’s sorrow and pain is now the Ukraine and Saint Patrick’s name is now Zelensky,” Pelosi concluded.

“How about that?” Pelosi asked the crowd after finishing her reading. She then turned to a nearby Catholic priest and asked, “What, you like that, Father?” After the poem concluded, Pelosi introduced Riverdance.

Many social media users were baffled at Pelosi’s reading of the poem at the luncheon.

“Is this a prank?” Federalist publisher Ben Domenech tweeted. “Did someone pretend to be Bono and sent her this?”

“I wholeheartedly support Ukraine. This, however, is not the right gesture at all,” Townhall writer Gabriella Hoffman tweeted. “Very cringeworthy. Make it stop!”

This Bono poem raises a really important question,” user Drew McCoy tweeted. “Who wrote all the lyrics for U2 and why couldn’t he get them to write this for him?”

Pelosi’s poetry reading came one day after Zelensky asked Congress to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine during a virtual speech before a joint session of Congress.