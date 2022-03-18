California Reporting Highest Gas Price Average in the Nation

California is reporting the highest gas price average in the nation, sitting at well over $5.00 a gallon, according to AAA’s data.

As of Friday, March 18, 2022, the Golden State reported the highest gas price average in the entire country, clocking in at $5.800 — well over a dollar more than the national average of $4.274. California’s Mono County, specifically, is reporting the highest prices in the state, with its average sitting at $6.537.

Prices are stunningly high all across the West Coast, as Nevada reports an average of $5.041, followed by Washington ($4.723), Oregon ($4.702), and Arizona ($4.611).

Other states reporting some of the highest gas prices in the nation include Alaska ($4.707), Hawaii ($5.118), Illinois ($4.526), New York ($4.392), and Connecticut ($4.372).

Kansas and Missouri appear to be reporting the lowest averages in the nation — $3.787 and $3.788, respectively.

President Joe Biden has refused to take responsibility for crushing American energy independence and implementing bad policies leading to skyrocketing prices. Rather, he has placed blame on both Russian President Vladimir Putin and oil and gas companies.

Most Americans say rising gas prices have caused financial hardship and want Biden to prioritize increasing American energy production. Nonetheless, the White House has offered little hope, warning that prices “will continue to go up.”