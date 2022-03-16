A majority of Americans say President Joe Biden should prioritize increasing American energy production in the wake of continually rising gas prices, which Biden has blamed on both Russia and gas and oil companies.

“In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, do you believe President Biden should make increasing American energy production a priority?” the survey asked.

The vast majority, 77.3 percent, said “yes,” while just 9.3 percent said “no.”

Individuals hold the same sentiments across party lines, as 67 percent of Democrats want Biden to prioritize American energy production, as do 88.6 percent of Republicans and 77.6 percent of independents.

The survey, taken March 7-11, 2022, among 1,073 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.99 percent and comes as Americans continue to grapple with ever-rising gas prices in Biden’s second year of office.

“In terms of how far, you know, we still believe it will continue to go up,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters this week, offering little to no optimism.

“Obviously, what we’re trying to do is mitigate the impact,” she added.

However, Biden, who moved to dismantle American energy independence immediately upon taking office, has refused to take responsibility for bad policy leading to skyrocketing gas prices, instead blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as gas and oil companies.

I’m sick of this stuff… The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money,” Biden complained last week. “Simply. Not. True.”

“Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did,” he claimed, blaming oil and\gas companies directly on Wednesday:

Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too. Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/uLNGleWBly — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022

Conservative critics have pointed out that Biden has failed to hit Russia where it really hurts in the wake of this war.

“[Biden] has stepped on the necks of our domestic energy here in the United States,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said. “We should have Keystone reactivated in the United States.”

“He should get rid of the ban on producing in federal lands, and he should welcome more domestic energy production. We were before Biden took office, for the first time in any of our lifetimes, actually energy independent. Putin didn’t matter,” DeSantis said, further criticizing him weeks later for going to other dictators around the world for gas imports.