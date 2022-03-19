Employee Shoots, Kills Alleged Robber at Cannabis Dispensary

An employee at Euphorium cannabis shop in Covington, Washington, shot and killed an alleged robber Thursday around 7:45 p.m.

The Seattle Times noted that Ryan Evans, operations director for Euphorium, said, “The perpetrator walked the employee up to the store, got in the door and told our ID and security people, ‘This is a robbery,’ My ID checker said, ‘Are you serious?’ and when he was, my ID checker drew his weapon and fired.”

Evans pointed out that his ID checker was shaken by the incident but was not physically harmed.

#Update: After the initial investigation by KCSO Major Crimes detectives, it appears the man killed in Thursday night's incident in Covington was attempting to rob a cannabis dispensary. Detectives continue their work in this open/active case. pic.twitter.com/aRFYX2vfU9 — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) March 18, 2022

KING 5 reported that the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) described the deceased suspect as “in his late teens to early twenties.”

KING 5 also pointed out that another person was killed on Wednesday after allegedly trying to rob a cannabis store in Bellevue. That individual fled the scene and was located in someone’s backyard, where he was killed in a shootout with police.

