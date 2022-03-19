Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson plans to give away $1 million worth of gas in Chicago as the White House recently confirmed prices would keep rising.

Wilson said Friday he would donate the gas on Thursday at 50 locations in the city and Cook County, ABC 7 reported.

“Starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle at those gas stations will get $50 in gas until $1 million is exhausted, as residents struggle with high gas prices,” the outlet said.

🚨📢 Dr. Willie Wilson will be giving away FREE gas again next Thursday! This time the gas will be at more locations and… Posted by WVON 1690AM – The Talk of Chicago on Friday, March 18, 2022

Wilson shared the news on what appeared to be his social media profile, saying he was announcing the giveaway as residents were hit with the highest fuel prices in 14 years.

“50 Participating Gas Stations Agree to Lower their Prices to Serve More Families, & Invites Press, Elected Officials, & Clergy to Pump Gas,” the post read.

Meanwhile, White House officials said Monday gas prices would continue to climb, but President Joe Biden had previously shrugged off the high costs, after having vowed to do whatever it took to slash them, according to Breitbart News.

“Can’t do much right now,” he replied when asked about the issue. “Russia is responsible.”

However, “Biden has not announced any significant changes to his existing energy policies to lower gas prices in the wake of Russia escalating their war in Ukraine,” Breitbart News continued.

Wilson held his first giveaway on Thursday, with people lining up for blocks to participate.

A man named Ricky Kimmons told ABC 7 he had been feeling the brunt of the high gas prices. He was the second person in one of the lines.

It usually costs him nearly $150 to fill up the Suburban he was driving.

“I was like, ‘Is this for real?’ And then I seen it on the news, so I started trying to find out the locations, and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s one right here by the house five minutes away.’ Got right up, came right over here,” he recalled.

“It helps me tremendously, a whole lot, just don’t know how much I appreciate free gas right now,” he added.

In a social media post on Friday, Wilson shared a list of participating gas stations for the second round.