South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) signed a bill into law that prevents the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the state’s colleges. CRT comes from Marxist philosophy, and claims that the United States has systemic racism and white privilege as its foundation and oppresses “people of color.”

Noem’s office issued a press release about the new law.

“No student or teacher should have to endorse Critical Race Theory in order to attend, graduate from, or teach at our public universities,” Noem said. “College should remain a place where freedom of thought and expression are encouraged, not stifled by political agendas.”

“This session, we also made targeted investments in job training for key career fields like nursing and skilled manufacturing. We want our kids and grandkids to get the best training possible so that they can fill available jobs right here in South Dakota,” Noem said.

House Bill 1012 says, in part:

An institution of higher education under the control of either the Board of Regents or the Board of Technical Education or a state-accredited school district may not direct or otherwise compel a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to any of the following tenets: That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior;

That individuals should be discriminated against or adversely treated because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin;

That an individual’s moral character is inherently determined by their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin;

That an individual, by virtue of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously;

That individuals, by virtue of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin;

An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s race, color, religion, ethnicity, or national origin; or

Meritocracy or traits such as a strong work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex.

The Argus Leader reported on the legislation Noem has signed:

Noem also signed 11 more education bills into law Monday and has signed 192 bills total into law and vetoed one this legislative session. A similar bill applying to K-12 schools, House Bill 1337, was killed by the Senate Education Committee earlier this month.

