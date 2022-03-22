Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 3 Points in Hypothetical Matchup

Donald Trump leads President Biden by three votes in a 2024 hypothetical matchup, according to an Emerson College poll released Tuesday.

Moreover, Trump’s favorability is 12 percentage points greater than President Biden’s. Fifty-nine percent of voters believe they are “somewhat or very favorable” of Trump. Forty-seven percent of voters hold the same opinion of Biden.

Biden’s overall approval rating in the Emerson poll was slightly higher than in other recent polls, with 43 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving. A Monday poll marked Biden with a 36 percent approval rating.

Biden’s approval rating is also struggling among independents. Just 28 percent approved, while 64 percent disapproved.

The president’s subpar polling is impacting generic ballot polling. Emerson revealed that Republicans lead Democrats on the generic ballot by five points (47-42 percent). Among independents, Republicans also lead on the generic ballot (42-28 percent). The generic ballot is important because it shows which party voters support in congressional races regardless of the candidate.

The Emerson poll sampled 1,023 voters from March 18-20 with a margin a three percentage point margin of error.

