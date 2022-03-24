President Joe Biden boasted Thursday of his popularity in Europe after meeting with leaders of NATO in Brussels.

“One of the things that I take solace from is I don’t think I’ll find any European leader that thinks I’m not up to the job,” Joe Biden told reporters during a press conference. “I mean that sincerely.”

The president spoke to reporters after meeting with European leaders on the response to Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine.

The president boasted of his record on foreign policy, appearing quite confident in his response.

“I’ve been dealing with foreign policy longer than anybody that’s involved with this process right now,” he said.

A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows that 74 percent of Americans doubt Biden’s ability to effectively handle a crisis.

Thirty-four percent of Americans have “only some confidence” in Biden’s abilities, while 38 percent said they have “hardly any confidence at all” in the president to handle a crisis.

Only 46 percent of Americans in the poll approve of Biden’s handling of the relationship with Russia, while 53 percent disapprove.

During his press conference, Biden said he was not worried about reelection but was focused instead on maintaining Democrat majorities in both houses of Congress.

“No election is worth my not doing exactly what I think is the right thing. Not a joke,” he said. “I’m too long in the tooth to fool with this any longer.”

Keeping the majorities in Congress, Biden said, would allow him to continue to “deal in a rational way with American foreign policy and lead the world, be the leader of the free world.”

He recalled his repeated assertion to leaders of Europe that “America was back” and said he understood why some leaders in Europe would question how long that would last.

“I don’t blame, I don’t criticize anyone for asking that question, but the next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” he said, referring to former President Donald Trump.