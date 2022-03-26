Top Republicans Consider Impeaching Joe Biden After Midterm Elections

Top Republicans are speaking about potentially impeaching President Joe Biden if they successfully retake both congressional chambers.

“I think that’s definitely a discussion we have to have,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told the Washington Times at the Republican retreat in Florida this week.

If an impeachment trial does ensue, Jordan would head the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing of the impeachment case before potentially conveying the articles of impeachment of the Senate.

Jordan also noted any impeachment articles against Biden must have full support among the Republican caucus. “The conference has to decide,” Jordan added. “You have to have complete buy-in from the entire conference and the leadership of our conference.”

“Just look at the border,” Jordan said about the more than two million migrants have been apprehended at the southern border. “The president of the United States is supposed to enforce the laws along the border and they’re not doing it.”

There are other reasons Republicans may want to impeach Biden. In Biden’s first year as president, fentanyl has become the greatest killer among 18- to 45-year-olds. Inflation has soared to a 40-year high. Gas prices have increased to all-time record highs. Weekly wages have shrunk. Supply chain woes have persisted. And the deadly Afghan withdrawal deeply embarrassed the nation.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on his Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast in January that he believes there is a “chance” Republicans may impeach Biden.

Cruz explained:

Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden’s refusal to enforce the border. His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article 2 of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.

“That is probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others,” the senator stated.

Cruz added that impeachment could be weaponized as a “partisan cudgel” but noted that “​​Democrats weaponized impeachment” to combat Donald Trump. “They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. And one of the real disadvantages of doing that … is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

“It’s clear the President is not up to the job, that his entire administration is willing to thumb its nose at the Constitution,” Gibb’s tweeted . “Though Pelosi’s House will not hold @POTUS accountable, it’s incumbent upon House Republicans to call out his egregious violations of his oath of office.”

In August, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) noted if Americans were stranded behind enemy lines after the deadly evacuation from Afghanistan, it would be a “​​high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution” and should result in Biden’s impeachment.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø.