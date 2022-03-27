Neocon Bill Kristol Torched for Comparing Biden’s Putin Gaffe to Reagan’s ‘Tear Down this Wall’ Speech

Bill Kristol speaking at an event at the Art Museum at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.
Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Paul Bois

Neocon and rabid anti-Trumper Bill Kristol has been getting torched on social media for comparing President Joe Biden’s dangerous call for a regime change in Russia to former President Ronald Reagan’s iconic “tear down this wall” speech.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his speech in Poland.

While world leaders criticized the president’s remarks, with French President Emanuel Macron saying it could lead to a breakdown in peace negotiations, Bill Kristol hailed it as a historic moment on par with Reagan.

Kristol was joined by several other pro-Biden figures in his appreciation of the speech.

Kristol’s comment was met with immediate backlash:

Comparisons of Biden’s statement to Reagan’s speech were further nullified on Sunday when the president walked the statement back.

“Mr. President, do you want Putin removed? Mr. President, were you calling for regime change?” a reporter asked Biden as he exited church on Sunday.

“No,” Biden replied.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.