Activist Amy Siskind, who has made controversial remarks regarding political rivals, appeared with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) at a fundraiser over the weekend.

“Thrilled to bring Sen. Warnock to Westchester on March 26 at 2pm!” Siskind wrote online February 7. “All, from the Tri-state area and beyond, are welcome! The co-host committee is still in formation.”

Thrilled to bring Sen. Warnock to Westchester on March 26 at 2pm! All, from the Tri-state and beyond, are welcome!

The co-host committee is still in formation. If you have interest please DM me.

Register: https://t.co/HmWh0uXG3N pic.twitter.com/tBoF9O99Ko — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 7, 2022

In a social media post Saturday, Siskind shared photos and told followers, “What an inspiring afternoon with Senator Warnock. Thanks to all who supported him.”

What an inspiring afternoon with Senator Warnock. Thanks to all who supported him. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/iPxi3vzruS — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 26, 2022

In the days after the remaining U.S. troops left Afghanistan once the country fell to the Taliban terrorist group, Siskind wrote, “LIBERTY! (except for women controlling their own bodies). GOP, America’s Taliban. #YallQaeda.”

LIBERTY! (except for women controlling their own bodies). GOP, America's Taliban. #YallQaeda — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 1, 2021

According to Fox News, the post appeared to suggest she was referring to the Texas Heartbeat Act that banned abortions after six weeks.

In other posts, Siskind has made similar remarks about Republicans and the Taliban:

Oh look: the Taliban has arrived in America. pic.twitter.com/u2j5yL95U0 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 29, 2017

Today, we can put to rest that the GOP "war on women" was a cooked up phrase. The Trump regime/GOP are the America's version of the Taliban! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 30, 2017

Meanwhile, Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker said the Biden administration was using its call for him to step down from the Sports & Fitness Council to bolster his challenger, the incumbent Sen. Warnock.

“Right now, I’m in a tough race,” he commented. “I think they’re trying to help out my opponent, which is OK because I’m going to beat him anyway. It’s sort of like, what’s good for me is not good for thee, and I think all that they’re doing.”

“But it is OK — the bad policies that they’re doing right now. The people are sort of waking up now and know it. This administration is not doing what’s great for the state of Georgia, what’s great for this country. So, I’m OK with it,” he concluded.

In February, Walker told Breitbart News Saturday the balance of power in the U.S. Senate depends heavily on the Georgia race.

“There’s a lot on the line now. Whoever could take over this Senate race here in Georgia between — and I know it’s going to be myself — against Sen. Warnock can get control of the Senate,” Walker stated.