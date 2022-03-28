Analysts: Joe Biden’s Regime Change Call Could Embolden Putin

President Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” could embolden the Russian leader’s aggression toward NATO allies.

“Some analysts warned that the U.S. president’s remark could strengthen Mr. Putin’s hand at home, causing Russians to rally around him and an invasion they may not otherwise support,” the Wall Street Journal said about Putin’s domestic credibility and power. Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, seemed to agree with the analysis. Posting on Twitter Saturday, Haass said Biden has “made a difficult situation more difficult and a dangerous situation more dangerous.”

“That is obvious,” he continued. “Less obvious is how to undo the damage, but I suggest his chief aides reach their counterparts & make clear US prepared to deal with this Russian govt.”

Former CIA Director David Petraeus also told ABC News on Sunday that Biden’s comments will cause challenges down the road for the administration and perhaps NATO.

“It reminds us that message discipline has its virtues,” he said about Biden’s comment. “It was reportedly very clearly an unscripted moment. … And, you know, it will cause some challenges down the road.” Many in the international community felt the need to walk back Biden’s remarks over fears of his loose talk. To calm the chaotic firestorm, both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz downplayed Biden’s comment over the weekend.

“I wouldn’t use those terms, because I continue to speak to President Putin, because what do we want to do collectively?” Macron said. “We want to stop the war that Russia launched in Ukraine, without waging war and without escalation.” Scholz echoed Macron’s fears. “We both agree completely that regime change is not an object and aim of policy that we pursue together.” Though world leaders helped Biden retract the comment, the Journal noted Biden’s remark was a steep escalation, a move the White House tried to fix: