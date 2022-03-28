President Joe Biden’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023 includes spending billions in American taxpayer money on lawyers for border crossers and illegal aliens to help them fight their deportations from the United States.

On Monday, Biden unveiled his nearly $6 trillion budget which includes ensuring border crossers and illegal aliens have “legal representation” for years to come.

Specifically, the budget would spend $150 million in taxpayer money to fund “new resources in legal access programming” for border crossers and illegal aliens who are fighting their deportations from the U.S.

In addition, the budget complements “this new program” by spending “$4.5 billion in mandatory resources to expand these efforts over a 10-year period” to make the immigration “system fairer and more equitable” for border crossers and illegal aliens.

In January, Breitbart News reported how Biden was set to roll out the Legal Access at the Border (LAB) program that enters agreements with private contractors, funded by taxpayer money, to provide border crossers and illegal aliens with a range of legal services.

Legal services for border crossers and illegal aliens are part of a larger plan by the Biden administration to transform the southern border into a mere checkpoint for foreign nationals seeking entry to the U.S.

That goal envisions “European-style reception centers” where border crossers and illegal aliens are immediately met with medical services, legal advice, and educational programs.

The Biden administration for months has sought to increase legal aid to border crossers and illegal aliens. In May 2021, for example, Biden signed an executive order that authorized the Department of Justice (DOJ) to expand legal representation for Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).

Already, illegal aliens are being provided with taxpayer-funded attorneys in major American cities to fight their deportations from the U.S.

Earlier this year, Breitbart News exclusively reported how an Immigration and Reform Law Institute (IRLI) investigation revealed that taxpayers in 22 cities with deportation defense programs will be charged at least $5.2 million to provide illegal aliens with free lawyers in Fiscal Year 2022.

