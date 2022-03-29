An Akron, Ohio, homeowner who shot and wounded an alleged intruder Tuesday morning just before 7:30 a.m. said he will use a bigger gun next time.

News 5 Cleveland reports that 74-year-old James Lowgher was asleep when he heard a 16-year-old allegedly breaking in through his front door.

Lowgher said, “He didn’t belong here and I knew damn well after he came through the door like that, I can shoot him.”

He added, “He headed to the basement and I pumped two into him there. He went down the steps that way and I got him a third time I hope.”

WKYC notes that Lowgher shot the 16-year-old “multiple times” and the teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said, “According to the 74-year-old homeowner, the teen forced entry into his home. At some point during the ordeal, the homeowner confronted the teen and discharged his firearm, striking him multiple times. The homeowner was uninjured during the incident.”

Lowgher says he will be ready if there is another break-in: “Nobody else better break in — it’ll be a bigger gun this time.”

