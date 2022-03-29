Ron DeSantis: If People ‘Who Held Up Degenerates Like Harvey Weinstein’ Oppose Parental Rights, ‘I Wear that as a Badge of Honor’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) made it clear on Monday that he does not care what leftists in Hollywood think of his governing – prioritizing parental rights – deeming their opposition as a “badge of honor.”

DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education act on Monday, which the left has repeatedly lied about, dubbing it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, even though it does not ban a word, phrase, or single out sexual orientation. Rather, it simply bars age-inappropriate classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, or five, six, seven, and eight-year-olds.

“We will continue to recognize in the state of Florida, parents have a fundamental role in the education, healthcare, and well-being of their children. We will not move from that,” DeSantis declared.

“I don’t care what corporate media outlets say. I don’t care what Hollywood says. I don’t care what big corporations say. Here I stand. I’m not backing down,” the governor said to applause.

The governor also spoke directly about people in Hollywood who are opposed to providing protections for parents, making it clear that their opinion is irrelevant.

“If the people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein up as exemplars and as heroes and as all that, if those are the types of people that are opposing us on parents’ rights, I wear that like a badge of honor,” he said to applause.

After signing the legislation, Disney, which has criticized DeSantis for supporting the measure, went full groomer, vowing to fight the parental rights law.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts,” the supposedly family-friendly company said:

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

DeSantis addressed Disney’s critiques earlier this month.

“When you have companies that have made a fortune off being family-friendly and catering to families and young kids, they should understand that parents of young kids do not want this injected into their kid’s kindergarten classroom,” DeSantis said:

If that’s the hill they’re going to die on, then how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices that you see over there at the hands of the CCP.

“And so in Florida, our policies got to be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musing of woke corporations,” the governor added.