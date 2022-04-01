Voters overwhelmingly reject sexual indoctrination of young school children and believe transgender people should play on sports teams that align with their birth sex, a new poll found.

Sixty-seven percent of likely voters believe information about sexuality for children in kindergarten through third grade should be “left to parents,” according to a Harvard Harris poll conducted March 23-24 with 1,990 registered voters. Only 33 percent believe sexuality should be “taught in schools” to young children, the poll said.

Broken down by political affiliation, a majority of Republicans (82 percent), independents (68 percent), and Democrats (50 percent) agree that conversations about sex are best left to parents. Every other demographic broken down by age and race preferred to teach their own children about sex, except 52 percent of people ages 18-34 who say they are okay with schools taking the reins.

The question seemed to be closely modeled after the recently passed “Parental Rights in Education” Florida bill. The radical left has campaigned against the legislation, insisting it would harm LGBTQ+ children, and falsely labeling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill orders that a “school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” Notably, the bill does not mention “gay” or any specific sexuality.

The survey also asked respondents about transgender athletes in sports, a nod to GOP-led legislation in more than a dozen states which ban men who identify as women from playing women’s sports due to their biological advantage.

“Should athletes in the process of changing genders be able to compete in the other sex’s sport events or not be allowed to compete?,” the survey asked.

Again, an overwhelming majority — 63 percent — say transgender athletes should only play on teams that match their birth sex. Thirty-seven percent of voters overall say they should be allowed to compete, a percentage driven mainly by Democrats (60 percent) and people ages 18-34 (56 percent).

Independent voters are more closely aligned with Republicans on the issue, 68 percent saying transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete on teams that do not align with their birth sex. Eighty percent of Republican voters agree.

The survey reaffirms the results of several other polls that questioned voters about sex education for young children and transgender athletes in women’s sports. A survey released this week from Public Opinion Strategies found that, by a two-to-one margin, Americans believe transgender athletes should play on sports teams that match their biological reality. A separate poll from Rasmussen Reports in mid-March found that 62 percent of voters would support a similar law to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, including 45 percent who said they would “strongly” support it.

Despite the very clear public opinion established by most fair polling firms, left-leaning corporations, Democrats, and corporate media journalists have united in a fascistic push to undermine legislation protecting children from leftist sexual indoctrination and legislation preserving women’s athletics.

Politico reported on Friday that Apple, which is spearheaded by “the nation’s most visible gay executive” CEO Tim Cook, has been “quietly mobilizing” its resources to lobby against transgender legislation in Iowa, Florida, Texas, and at least six other states.

“Apple framed the law as part of a ‘social agenda’ rather than fairness for women’s sports,” Republican Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn told Fox News. “That becomes a concerning issue when we have a major industry who attempts to come in and force public policy based on an agenda they may have in a boardroom out of state.”

Disney, another large leftist-dominated corporation, has come out against Republican-led legislation in a louder way, making public statements against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for passing the Parental Rights in Education bill.

DeSantis slammed the Walt Disney Company on Tuesday for its threat to go after the Sunshine State’s new parental rights law, saying “if we would’ve put in the bill that you were not allowed to have curriculum that discussed the oppression of the Uyghurs in China, Disney would have endorsed that in a second — and that’s the hypocrisy of this.”

