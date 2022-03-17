Poll: Most Voters Support Florida Bill Banning Inappropriate Classroom Discussions for K-3

Most voters support Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, which protects children in kindergarten through third grade from classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey found that three-fourths of voters have followed news about the measure, which the left has grossly mischaracterized with the cheap, inaccurate slogan, “Don’t Say Gay,” even though the word “gay” does not appear in the bill’s text. In reality, the bill asserts that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

When asked about the bill in an honest manner, a majority of voters support it. Rasmussen Reports asked:

The relevant passage of the new Florida law reads: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Would you support or oppose such a law in your state?

When given the full context, 62 percent of voters say they would support a similar law in their state, and of those, 45 percent said they would “strongly” support it.

Additionally, 74 percent of Republicans said they would support such a law in their state, as did 66 percent of independents. Democrats remain more split, although a plurality, 49 percent, said they would support it, compared to 44 percent who would oppose.

That stands in stark contrast to the way many establishment media outlets and polling institutes have covered the measure, often leaving out key details and using the false phrase “Don’t Say Gay” rather than its actual title:

Coming Up Today:@JoeBiden daily presidential job approval % is – down. News Alert – Most Voters Support Florida School Law Turns out that if you accurately describe new proposed legislation then national voters support it & flip these prior results from Disney/ABC/IPSOS. pic.twitter.com/OA4kfkvCwH — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 17, 2022

Even so, a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll also found that a majority support the move.

The survey also asked respondents if they agreed with the push from far-leftists to boycott the Sunshine State over the measure. Fifty-one percent said they oppose such boycotts, and of those, 41 percent “strongly” oppose.

The survey, taken March 15-16, 2022, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.