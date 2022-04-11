Ohio Message for Joe Biden: License Plate ‘B1DNSUX’ Is on the Road

Ohio censors at the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles are seemingly untroubled by a very public character assessment of President Joe Biden after they approved vanity license plate B1DNSUX alongside JAN 6 DC for general circulation this year.
Not everyone in the Buckeye State approves.
One driver took a photo of the JAN 6 DC plate in Chillicothe. She sent an email to NBC4 Columbus outlining her mortification at what she was seeing on the road ahead:
“I was shocked to see an Ohio vanity license tag clearly supporting the January 6th insurrection, a shameful event that has resulted in many participants being charged with crimes — misdemeanors and felonies –including charges of seditious conspiracy against the United States Government.
“How this could be approved by the Ohio BMV is beyond me. I was also disturbed that anyone would drive around blatantly showing such disrespect for the rule of law, but I guess that’s where we live now.”
That driver was not alone in being taken aback. Another from Delaware – who asked to remain nameless – snapped an image of a truck proudly bearing the plate B1DNSUX.
A simple question followed: “I would like to know if the BMV still reviews vanity plate requests for inappropriate content?”
The viewer revealed he once was asked to sit on the license plate review committee — and although he did not have time to do that, he was shocked this plate got through.
“The committee was so hard-nosed about everything,” he recalled for NBC4 Columbus. “Do they even have that committee anymore?”
Earlier this year Alabama was faced with a similar choice, as Breitbart News reported.
In January a local man was surprised by the state’s move to recall his “Let’s Go Brandon” license plate because the state belatedly deemed it “objectionable.”
Courtney Kirk, to whom the plates are registered, received a letter from the state alerting her that she has ten days to surrender the plate for a replacement as it had been revoked.
She later said she would seek legal redress for the change of mind.
