Watch Live: Third Bus of Migrants Arrives in DC from Texas

A third bus with migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday and unloaded near Union Station, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol, following orders from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“On April 6, Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare buses to transport DHS-released migrants on a voluntary basis from their drop-off location to Washington, D.C.,” reported Breitbart News’ Bob Price.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigration who are being dropped off by the Biden Administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden Administration to Washington, D.C.,” Abbott said during a press conference in Weslaco, Texas.

“We are taking them to the United States Capitol where the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” the Lone Star State governor added.

The White House has been critical of Abbott’s actions, calling them a “publicity stunt.”

“It’s nice that Texas is helping them get to their final destination,” responded White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday during the daily briefing.

The White House