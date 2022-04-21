Exclusive — FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr: Tim Cook’s Hypocrisy on Human Rights ‘Stunning’

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Thursday that Apple CEO Tim Cook’s hypocrisy on human rights is “stunning.”

Cook delivered a keynote address at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) conference in Washington, DC, last week. During the speech, he repeated a longstanding claim that Apple believes that privacy is a “fundamental human right.” He attacked a “data industrial complex built on a foundation of surveillance” and urged companies to improve their users’ privacy.

Carr said that Cook’s words rang hollow as he largely ignored the company’s own conduct in China.

Carr said that Cook’s words “in Washington founder upon the harsh reality of Apple’s conduct in China:”

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook gave a speech last week in D.C. where he spoke in eloquent terms about Apple’s commitment to running the App Store in a way that promotes human rights. But his words in Washington founder upon the harsh reality of Apple's conduct in China. My letter to 🍎 pic.twitter.com/6cKMlQpysV — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 21, 2022