Poll: Joe Biden’s Job Approval Underwater in Battleground States

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is underwater in battleground states leading up to the midterm elections, where both the House of Representatives and the Senate are up for grabs.

Only 36 percent approve of Biden’s handling of his job as president overall, whereas 55 percent disapprove and nine percent are unsure, according to the CIVIQS rolling job approval average, giving him a negative 19 percent overall rating.

Overall, only 24 percent of independent voters approve of the president’s job performance, and 64 percent disapprove. Twelve percent say they are unsure.

Biden’s approval is underwater in key battleground states across the country where there are Senate and House races that can define the majority in both chambers, showing a bad sign for the Democrat candidates and incumbents:

Arizona: 34 percent approve, 58 percent disapprove, and nine percent are unsure

Georgia: 32 percent approve, 57 percent disapprove, and ten percent are unsure

Michigan: 36 percent approve, 56 percent disapprove, and eight percent are unsure

Nevada: 32 percent approve, 59 percent disapprove, and nine percent are unsure

Ohio: 30 percent approve, 61 percent disapprove, and nine percent are unsure

Pennsylvania: 35 percent approve, 56 percent disapprove, and nine percent are unsure

Texas: 30 percent approve, 61 percent disapprove, and ten percent are unsure

West Virginia: 20 percent approve, 74 percent disapprove, and seven percent are unsure

Wisconsin: 38 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove, and seven percent are unsure

Biden’s presidency has been marred by the consequences of poor decision-making on his part, such as the supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and the skyrocketing price of oil and gas and everyday goods.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 194,077 responses tracked between January 20 and April 25, over one whole year of Biden being in office.

The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can occur gradually or rapidly. It is unknown how many of the respondents identified explicitly for each state and if there is a margin of error.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.