Survey: Only 37 Percent of Democrats Support Joe Biden in Presidential Primary

Only 37 percent of Democrats support President Joe Biden in the hypothetical 2024 Democrat primary race, a Harvard-Harris survey released this week found.

The survey asked Democrat voters, “If the Democratic presidential primary for the 2024 election was held today, who would you vote for?”

Just over one-third, 37 percent, chose Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris came in a distant second with 14 percent support. Another nine percent chose Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), followed by twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (7 percent) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (6 percent). Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), all garnered three percent support. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) garnered 1 percent support, while 4 percent said “someone else.” Overall, 10 percent remain unsure.

When Biden is taken out of the mix, Harris leads with 31 percent support, followed by Clinton (14 percent) and Sen. Sanders (10 percent):

2024 National Democratic Primary Poll, Without Biden: Harris 31%

Clinton 14%

Sanders 10%

Buttigieg 8%

Ocasio-Cortez 6%

Abrams 5%

Warren 5%

Manchin 4%

Klobuchar 3%@Harvard–@HarrisPoll ~ RV ~ 4/20-4/21https://t.co/fUX0tHtqeX — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) April 25, 2022

The seeming lack of enthusiasm for Biden comes as 54 percent express disapproval of the president. Another 61 percent say the country is on the wrong track.

On the flip side, former President Donald Trump has a far firmer grip on his party, as 58 percent of Republican voters say they would support him in the GOP primary.

When the two are pitched against each other for a second matchup, Trump bests Biden by two percentage points:

2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION POLL: Donald Trump (R): 45% (+2)

Joe Biden (D): 43% Donald Trump (R): 47% (+6)

Kamala Harris (D): 41% Harris Poll / Harvard Caps

Fieldwork: April 20-21 | 1,966 RV

Nationwide Sample: D37/R36/I27https://t.co/xbbjckuC6I — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 24, 2022

Notably, the survey also found Trump besting Biden on key issues facing the country, including the economy, immigration, and stimulating jobs.

The survey was taken April 20-21, 2022, among 1,966 register voters.