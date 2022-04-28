Biden Adviser on Midterms: ‘Expect more POTUS’

President Joe Biden is expected to hit the campaign trail and start campaigning for Democrats ahead of the November election, despite his abysmal poll numbers, according to an adviser who told Fox News.

An adviser to the president said to “expect more POTUS” on the campaign trail as he started to ramp up his campaign endorsements in recent weeks. The adviser said that he would be working to promote his agenda and to “sharpen the contrast” between his administration and Republicans.

The Republicans are slated to have a successful election cycle in both chambers, which would ultimately make it significantly harder for Biden to accomplish any part of his radical agenda. The adviser alluded to Biden wanting to speak “directly to the American people both about what we’ve done and what we are doing.”

“Elections are about choices,” the adviser stated.

“You have President Biden and congressional Democrats who understand what people are going through and are working every day to bring down costs for the American people,” the adviser tried to say, attempting to tout Democrat accomplishments and insult Republicans. “And you have Republicans who continue to stand in the way of that.”

This comes as a Morning Consult poll that found Biden’s job approval is underwater in 40 states, many of which are essential battleground states that the Democrats would need to hold seats in to keep their House and Senate majority.

Morning Consult wrote:

Perceptions of President Joe Biden’s job performance worsened across most of the country in the first quarter of this year, deepening the challenges for his party in key states ahead of this year’s midterm elections that largely overlap with the 2024 presidential map. According to Morning Consult Political Intelligence quarterly tracking in all 50 states, more voters now disapprove than approve of Biden’s job performance in 40 states, following double-digit declines in his net approval rating — the share of voters who approve minus the share who disapprove — since he took office in January 2021.

In addition to Biden’s low poll numbers, data from the Department of Labor showed early this month that the consumer price index rose 8.5 percent in March compared to a year ago — the most significant year-over-year increase since December 1981. It also showed that overall food prices rose 8.8 percent compared to a year ago, meaning everyday food items rose.

But the price of food was not the only problem for American families. Americans saw a substantial increase in energy bills as inflation soared. Overall energy prices rose 32 percent compared to a year ago and rose 11.4 percent from February to March of this year alone.

And since last March, oil has gone up an astonishing 70.1 percent, up 22.3 percent just from February. Motor fuel is also up 48.2 percent in the last 12 months, 19.8 percent from just February.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.