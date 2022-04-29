The woman President Joe Biden chose to be the government-sanctioned arbiter of truth believes “there are many non-binary people who give birth” — despite the basic fact that pregnancy is biologically unique to women.

The Biden administration appointed Nina Jankowicz as chief of the “Disinformation Governance Board,” which the Department of Homeland Security is setting up to combat “misinformation” online. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke about the “just established” governance board during a congressional hearing Wednesday, arguing it would help reduce domestic threats to the United States.

Jankowicz, who is a so-called “disinformation expert” and a fellow for the Wilson Center, has been published by various corporate media outlets and has used the term “pregnant people” in her articles. When she received pushback for using leftist language that erases women in an article for Wired this year, she explained her logic in a tweet and claimed “non-binary” people can have children.

Also, I’ve gotten comments about my use of “pregnant people” throughout the piece, as well as my call out of an internet built for and by “cisgender white men.” First, it was important to me to make sure this piece was inclusive. There are many non-binary people who give birth. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 22, 2022

“First it was important to me to make sure this piece was inclusive. There are many non-binary people who give birth,” she tweeted on January 22.

One follower pushed back against her claim and accused her of using “trending ideology for clicks.”

You lost me here. Only biological women give birth. But sure lean into trending ideology for clicks. — Shawna Marie (@ShawnaaMariee_) January 22, 2022

“It’s not about leaning into trending ideology for clicks; I have non-binary friends who have borne children,” Jankowicz replied, doubling down. “Beyond my own personal experience, there are plenty of doctors and other healthcare professionals who recommend the use of inclusive language. ACOG does as well.”

It's not about leaning into trending ideology for clicks; I have non-binary friends who have borne children. Beyond my own personal experience, there are plenty of doctors and other healthcare professionals who recommend the use of inclusive language. ACOG does as well. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 22, 2022

“TL;DR (too long didn’t read): PREGNANCY IS A SOCIETAL ISSUE, NOT A WOMEN’S ISSUE. SOCIETY BENEFITS WHEN PREGNANT PEOPLE ARE TREATED BETTER AND EMPOWERED, NOT LIED TO AND MANIPULATED,” she continued.

TL;DR: PREGNANCY IS A SOCIETAL ISSUE, NOT A WOMEN’S ISSUE. SOCIETY BENEFITS WHEN PREGNANT PEOPLE ARE TREATED BETTER AND EMPOWERED, NOT LIED TO AND MANIPULATED. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 22, 2022

Far-left politicians and government officials have been trying to further the radical transgender activist agenda by attempting to popularize the phrase “pregnant people” and insisting men and “non-binary” people can get pregnant. Just this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki referred to “pregnant and postpartum people” during a press briefing. Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky has also repeatedly referred to “pregnant people,” instead of “pregnant women.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter.