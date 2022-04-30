Elon Musk said Friday people on the far left have a deep dislike for others and themselves, but added he was not a fan of the far right.

“The far left hates everyone, themselves included!” he wrote in a Twitter post that morning.

He later appeared to clarify his comments, writing, “But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love.”

Followers made their opinions on the issue known in their replies.

“Less hate requires content moderation. It just does,” one user claimed while another said, “There is no far right. Anyone who is even slightly right of center is far right for the left.”

Meanwhile, leftist Twitter profiles were bleeding followers while conservative profiles gained them after the Tesla CEO’s successful bid to buy the social media giant, Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

On Tuesday, Twitter told AFP that the fluctuations in follower counts appear to be organic, and largely due to new accounts being created and existing ones deactivated. Conservatives on the platform also credit the return of accounts that were previously banned by Twitter’s censor-happy left-wing employees. Musk’s purchase of Twitter comes after he has expressed concerns over the stifling of free speech being harmful to society, and stating that he wants to increase trust in Twitter, which he sees as a digital town square for people to engage in free speech and debate.

Leaked internal messages from Twitter’s Slack communications showed staffers panicking over the Musk takeover.

One worker who identified as a “nonbinary transgender and plural person” wrote, “Physically cringy watching Elon talk about free speech,” while a senior staff engineer said, “We’re all going through the five stages of grief in cycles and everyone’s nerves are frazzled.”

Despite their fears, a majority of Americans approved Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter, according to the results of a recent poll.

In tweet posted Wednesday, Musk told his followers, “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!”