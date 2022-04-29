Poll: 62% of Americans Approve of Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout

A majority of Americans approve of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s successful bid to buy Twitter, according to the results of an upcoming poll, which shows that even the majority of Democrats believe Musk will make the social media platform better.

62 percent of adults think Musk’s purchase of Twitter will make the social media platform better, according to a Rasmussen poll set to be released on Friday, obtained by the New York Post.

The poll found that women, Republicans, people over 40, and lower-income earners were the demographics that are most excited about the Musk takeover, with even 57 percent of Democrats saying they think Musk would improve the platform.

Meanwhile, just 13 percent feel the SpaceX CEO will make the platform worse.

Moreover, just 19 percent of respondents said they will be less likely to use Twitter once Musk owns it, with the percentage rising to 31 percent of Democrats and 33 percent of government employees.

The poll — which has a margin error of three percentage points — surveyed 1,000 adults on Sunday and Monday, the day that Twitter’s board of directors unanimously accepted Musk’s $44 billion buyout offer.

Musk, who is also a self-declared free speech absolutist, offered to buy Twitter after expressing concern over the stifling of free speech being harmful to society.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said.

Since the news of the Tesla CEO’s successful bid to buy the company, left-wing Twitter accounts have been losing followers while conservative accounts gain followers, as leftists who deem language they disagree with “hate speech” and “disinformation” appear to be leaving Twitter in droves.

On Tuesday, an Austin-area man offered Musk 100 acres of free land to move Twitter’s headquarters from San Francisco to Texas.

