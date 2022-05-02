CNN’s Kasie Hunt: Overturning Roe v. Wade Will ‘Impact Americans with the Fewest Resources’

Paul Bois

CNN’s Kasie Hunt fired off her latest pro-abortion talking point on Monday in the wake of Politico leaking a Supreme Court decision that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Important to remember: Overturning Roe vs. Wade will impact Americans with the fewest resources, not the wealthy or well-connected,” tweeted Hunt.

Kasie was far from the only media figure to spread fear about how poor people will no longer be able to get abortions in states that outlaw the practice.

“Let’s be clear, wealthy women will always have access to whatever doctors, medicines and procedures that they want. Ending Roe is an attack on the autonomy of poor and working-class women,” tweeted Krystal Ball.

“The women who will suffer the most will be the poor,” tweeted professor Jonathan Reiner. “Those with the financial means to do so will travel to states where abortion will remain legal. Many of the disadvantaged will turn to dangerous back-alley abortions. What has happened to this country?” 

 

