Illegal Alien Serial Killer Convicted of Murder, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Billy Chemirmir, a 48-year-old illegal alien accused of murdering 24 elderly Americans, has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in Dallas County, Texas.
Following a jury trial that wrapped late last week, Chemirmir was convicted of murdering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris — just one of his alleged 24 elderly victims whom he is accused of murdering, stealing from, and then selling their belongings online from April 2016 to April 2018.
Chemirmir is believed to be Texas’s deadliest serial killer.
As part of his conviction, Chemirmir was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now, Chemirmir will be tried for the murder of 88-year-old Mary Brooks in Dallas County. He will also likely face murder trials in Collin County, Texas.
The conviction came after Chemirmir’s last trial was declared a mistrial when one juror on the 12-member jury ensured that the case’s verdict remained “hopelessly deadlocked,” according to the jury.
Chemirmir’s 24 alleged victims are:
- 83-year-old Leah Corken
- 82-year-old Juanita Purdy
- 88-year-old Mary Brooks
- 84-year-old Minnie Campbell
- 82-year-old Ann Conklin
- 75-year-old Rosemary Curtis
- 85-year-old Norma French
- 92-year-old Doris Gleason
- 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris
- 81-year-old Carolyn MacPhee
- 81-year-old Miriam Nelson
- 91-year-old Phyllis Payne
- 94-year-old Phoebe Perry
- 80-year-old Martha Williams
- 82-year-old Joyce Abramowitz
- 87-year-old Glenna Day
- 89-year-old Solomon Spring
- 90-year-old Doris Wasserman
- 86-year-old Margaret White
- 79-year-old Diana Delahunty
- 93-year-old Mamie Dell Miya
- 86-year-old Catherine Probst Sinclair
- 90-year-old Marilyn Bixler
- An 81-year-old “Jane Doe”
Soon after Chemirmir’s arrest in May 2019, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Chemirmir, born in Kenya, first arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in July 2003. Though Chemirmir was supposed to only temporarily be in the U.S., he overstayed his visa and became an illegal alien who was eligible for deportation.
Rather than being deported — thus making him ineligible to ever secure legal status in the U.S. — Chemirmir was able to use a loophole in the nation’s legal immigration system, allowing him to obtain a green card after marrying an American citizen. In November 2007, Chemirmir was approved for a green card.
Chemirmir had a criminal record, Breitbart News exclusively learned, including convictions for drunk driving, trespassing, assault, and obstructing a police officer.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
