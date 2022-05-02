Illegal Alien Serial Killer Convicted of Murder, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Billy Chemirmir, a 48-year-old illegal alien accused of murdering 24 elderly Americans, has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in Dallas County, Texas.

Following a jury trial that wrapped late last week, Chemirmir was convicted of murdering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris — just one of his alleged 24 elderly victims whom he is accused of murdering, stealing from, and then selling their belongings online from April 2016 to April 2018.

Chemirmir is believed to be Texas’s deadliest serial killer.

As part of his conviction, Chemirmir was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now, Chemirmir will be tried for the murder of 88-year-old Mary Brooks in Dallas County. He will also likely face murder trials in Collin County, Texas.

The conviction came after Chemirmir’s last trial was declared a mistrial when one juror on the 12-member jury ensured that the case’s verdict remained “hopelessly deadlocked,” according to the jury.

Chemirmir’s 24 alleged victims are:

83-year-old Leah Corken

82-year-old Juanita Purdy

88-year-old Mary Brooks

84-year-old Minnie Campbell

82-year-old Ann Conklin

75-year-old Rosemary Curtis

85-year-old Norma French

92-year-old Doris Gleason

81-year-old Lu Thi Harris

81-year-old Carolyn MacPhee

81-year-old Miriam Nelson

91-year-old Phyllis Payne

94-year-old Phoebe Perry

80-year-old Martha Williams

82-year-old Joyce Abramowitz

87-year-old Glenna Day

89-year-old Solomon Spring

90-year-old Doris Wasserman

86-year-old Margaret White

79-year-old Diana Delahunty

93-year-old Mamie Dell Miya

86-year-old Catherine Probst Sinclair

90-year-old Marilyn Bixler

An 81-year-old “Jane Doe”

Soon after Chemirmir’s arrest in May 2019, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Chemirmir, born in Kenya, first arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in July 2003. Though Chemirmir was supposed to only temporarily be in the U.S., he overstayed his visa and became an illegal alien who was eligible for deportation.

Rather than being deported — thus making him ineligible to ever secure legal status in the U.S. — Chemirmir was able to use a loophole in the nation’s legal immigration system, allowing him to obtain a green card after marrying an American citizen. In November 2007, Chemirmir was approved for a green card.

Chemirmir had a criminal record, Breitbart News exclusively learned, including convictions for drunk driving, trespassing, assault, and obstructing a police officer.

